Short Interest in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Rises By 45.2%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,757. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.