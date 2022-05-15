Short Interest in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Rises By 45.2%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.
In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NUS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,757. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
