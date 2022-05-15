Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Drops By 50.8%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NAC stock remained flat at $$11.86 during trading on Friday. 406,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 168,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.