Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Drops By 50.8%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NAC stock remained flat at $$11.86 during trading on Friday. 406,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $16.22.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.