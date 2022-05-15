Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Drops By 32.0%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 1,919,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,611.6 days.

Shares of MXCHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Orbia Advance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

