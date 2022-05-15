Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Grows By 44.4%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ORXGF remained flat at $$3.83 during trading on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.
