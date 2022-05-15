Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Grows By 44.4%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ORXGF remained flat at $$3.83 during trading on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

