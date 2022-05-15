Short Interest in PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Declines By 33.3%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of PSSR remained flat at $$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. PASSUR Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.
PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile
