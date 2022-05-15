Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Drops By 27.8%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 111,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE PVL opened at $3.44 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

