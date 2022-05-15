Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Rises By 47.4%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PCK stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $119,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.