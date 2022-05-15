Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Rises By 47.4%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PCK stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.