Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Increases By 41.4%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 51,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,188. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.