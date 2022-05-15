Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Drops By 27.7%

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILSY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $38.13.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

