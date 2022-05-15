Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rises By 40.6%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,600 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 950.9 days.

Puma stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 297. Puma has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $131.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded Puma to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

