Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Rises By 49.9%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the April 15th total of 199,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. Research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

