Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Declines By 29.1%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,196.0 days.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Randstad has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

