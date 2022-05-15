Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Declines By 29.1%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,196.0 days.
Shares of Randstad stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Randstad has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13.
Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.