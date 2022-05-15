Short Interest in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) Drops By 32.5%

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RDBXW stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Friday. 835,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,219. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.