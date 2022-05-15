Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declines By 33.0%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of RIV traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $13.16. 171,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,412. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.50%.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.