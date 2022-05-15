Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Rises By 48.4%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the April 15th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 370.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $24.15 on Friday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.