Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Rises By 48.4%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the April 15th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 370.8 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $24.15 on Friday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
