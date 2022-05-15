Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Grows By 41.3%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 72,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.92.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
