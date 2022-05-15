Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Grows By 41.3%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 72,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,241.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. On average, analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.