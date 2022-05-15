Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Declines By 30.9%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHECY traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,557. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHECY shares. Mizuho raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

