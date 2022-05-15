Short Interest in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Increases By 95.7%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,900 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. 199,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.70. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 95.90% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,081. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

