Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Decreases By 30.8%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.94.
About SMA Solar Technology (Get Rating)
