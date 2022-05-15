Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Drops By 28.2%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. South32 has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $20.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

SOUHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 325 ($4.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.39) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

