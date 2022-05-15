Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Declines By 27.2%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPAR Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.12 on Friday. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

