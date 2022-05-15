Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Expands By 44.7%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLSF remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. StageZero Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.