Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Grows By 60.5%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 728,200 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 453,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

