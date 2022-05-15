Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Grows By 41.0%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,900 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 972,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,709.0 days.
Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $$9.69 on Friday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.
