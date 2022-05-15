Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Grows By 41.0%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,900 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 972,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,709.0 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $$9.69 on Friday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Get Sumitomo Pharma alerts:

About Sumitomo Pharma (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.