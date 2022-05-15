Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Drops By 28.0%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $71.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.89 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

