Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Drops By 27.2%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $8.02 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
