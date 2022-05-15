Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Drops By 27.2%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $8.02 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

