Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Grows By 45.7%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TODGF stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TODGF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TOD’S from €32.50 ($34.21) to €33.00 ($34.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TOD’S from €42.00 ($44.21) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

