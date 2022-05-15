Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Declines By 33.3%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TANNI stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

