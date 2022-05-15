Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Declines By 33.3%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TANNI stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (TANNI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.