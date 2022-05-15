Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Increases By 54.9%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,626,700 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the April 15th total of 3,632,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 493.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.10 on Friday. UniCredit has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.