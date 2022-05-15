Short Interest in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Decreases By 30.7%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,360. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in US Foods by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods (Get Rating)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
