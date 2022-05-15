Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Increases By 65.5%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of VIAO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.69. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VIA optronics by 68.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in VIA optronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,134 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in VIA optronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIA optronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in VIA optronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

