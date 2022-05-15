Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Increases By 65.5%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of VIAO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.69. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About VIA optronics
VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

