Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Decreases By 54.0%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 485,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.