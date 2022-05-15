Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Grows By 112.9%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 127,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WIW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 205,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $13.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

