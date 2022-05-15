Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Rises By 115.2%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 36,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $17.41.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
