Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 60.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AGZD opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
