Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 60.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AGZD opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.