Short Interest in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Grows By 44.6%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the April 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 160.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.49. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.