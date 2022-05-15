Short Interest in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Increases By 48.5%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the April 15th total of 990,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
XPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.
In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of XPOF stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $26.90.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
