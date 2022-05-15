Short Interest in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Increases By 48.5%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the April 15th total of 990,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

XPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

