Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Drops By 31.5%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.