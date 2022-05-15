Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Decreases By 31.8%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

CNET traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.31. 198,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,375. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.63.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.