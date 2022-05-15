Short Interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Grows By 45.0%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ZY opened at $1.64 on Friday. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 712,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $126,499.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zymergen by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 308,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zymergen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Zymergen by 3,935.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 795,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zymergen by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 606,588 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Zymergen during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

ZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.