Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Senior Officer Sells C$66,991.47 in Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total transaction of C$66,991.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,045.62.

Shares of TSE:SW traded up C$2.09 on Friday, hitting C$26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 362,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,861. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$16.85 and a twelve month high of C$26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.7099999 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SW shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.13.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.