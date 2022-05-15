Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sika stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88. Sika has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $41.94.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.
About Sika
Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.
