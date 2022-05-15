SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie Acquires 10,000 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$80,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,555,104.10.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$14.15 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

