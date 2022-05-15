Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) versus Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Critical Contrast

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Sunlands Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.65 $3.50 million N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.12 $34.37 million $2.53 1.37

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 8.86% -18.97% 8.08%

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

About Sunlands Technology Group (Get Rating)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses cover 19 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, engineering management, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

