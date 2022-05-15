SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SLGWF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 15,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,407. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
