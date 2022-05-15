SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SLGWF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 15,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,407. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.