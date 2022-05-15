Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,047. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

