SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in April

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,827,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 11,866,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,045.7 days.
SOHOF stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. SOHO China has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.
SOHO China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOHO China (SOHOF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.