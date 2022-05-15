SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in April

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,827,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 11,866,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,045.7 days.

SOHOF stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. SOHO China has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

