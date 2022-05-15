South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Down 28.2% in April

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $15.25 on Friday. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

Get South32 alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.39) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 325 ($4.01) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.