South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Down 28.2% in April

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $15.25 on Friday. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.
About South32 (Get Rating)
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.
