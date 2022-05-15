SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, SEB Equities raised shares of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:SBRKF opened at $14.65 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

