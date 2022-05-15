Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the April 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of SPKKY opened at $15.26 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.
About Spark New Zealand (Get Rating)
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
